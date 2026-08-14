IMD warns heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh until August 19
India
Heads up, Himachal Pradesh! The IMD has warned that heavy rainfall is expected to continue across the state until August 19.
Mandi and Sirmaur are on orange alert today (August 14), while Una, Bilaspur, Chamba, and Kangra get yellow alerts.
More yellow alerts are lined up for several districts tomorrow, so if you're in these areas, keep an eye on local updates.
Himachal roads blocked, water disrupted
The rain isn't just about wet roads: 136 routes are blocked right now, with Mandi hit hardest.
Water supply is also taking a hit; 242 schemes have been disrupted statewide.
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40km/h) are expected in isolated places over low hills and mid hills till August 19.
Stay safe and plan ahead if you're traveling or outdoors!