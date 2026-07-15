IMD warns heavy to very heavy rain across eastern India
India
Heads up if you're in Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, or Arunachal Pradesh: the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says to expect heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, and Arunachal Pradesh this Thursday.
It's all thanks to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal that's set to ramp up and keep monsoon vibes strong across eastern India.
Delhi Haryana Punjab remain sticky hot
Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand are also in for some serious showers.
Meanwhile, places like Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka will see scattered rain.
If you're in Delhi or nearby states like Haryana and Punjab, sorry, the sticky heat isn't going anywhere just yet.