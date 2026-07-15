IMD warns heavy to very heavy rain across eastern India

Heads up if you're in Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, or Arunachal Pradesh: the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says to expect heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, and Arunachal Pradesh this Thursday.

It's all thanks to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal that's set to ramp up and keep monsoon vibes strong across eastern India.