IMD warns heavy to very heavy rain across West Bengal
India
Heads up, West Bengal! The IMD says heavy to very heavy rain is on the way, thanks to a low-pressure system moving across the state.
Expect downpours in Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, and South 24 Parganas until September 2.
Northern districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri will see rain sticking around till September 4.
Fishermen warned off North Bay waters
If you're planning to head out to sea along the West Bengal or Odisha coast (or North Bay of Bengal), better stay on land. Fishermen are being warned about rough conditions until Tuesday morning.
Southern Bengal has already seen some serious showers: Digha got hit with 74mm of rain in just one day.
The IMD is keeping a close watch as things develop.