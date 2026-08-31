IMD warns heavy to very heavy rain across West Bengal

Heads up, West Bengal! The IMD says heavy to very heavy rain is on the way, thanks to a low-pressure system moving across the state.

Expect downpours in Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, and South 24 Parganas until September 2.

Northern districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri will see rain sticking around till September 4.