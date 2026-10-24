IMD warns heavy to very heavy rain in Tamil Nadu
Heads up, Tamil Nadu! The IMD has put out a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts starting today, thanks to an active northeast monsoon.
Burliar in Nilgiris already saw a whopping 25cm of rain, and places like Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Nagapattinam are likely to get hit too.
If you're in these areas, keep an umbrella handy and maybe rethink those outdoor plans.
Two lows bring Tamil Nadu downpours
It's all about the weather systems right now; there's a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal (which could turn into a cyclone by October 26) and another one over the southeast Arabian Sea.
These are separate systems bringing steady downpours along the coast, affecting not just Tamil Nadu but also Puducherry and Karaikal.
The Yellow Alert remains fully active into Sunday, with an immediate risk of rainfall through the night.