IMD warns heavy to very heavy rain in Tamil Nadu

Heads up, Tamil Nadu! The IMD has put out a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts starting today, thanks to an active northeast monsoon.

Burliar in Nilgiris already saw a whopping 25cm of rain, and places like Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Nagapattinam are likely to get hit too.

If you're in these areas, keep an umbrella handy and maybe rethink those outdoor plans.