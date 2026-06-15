IMD warns India of longer heatwaves and weaker monsoon
India
IMD says get ready for more intense, longer heatwaves this year, thanks to climate change and warmer nights.
On top of that, El Nino is back (since June) and expected to get stronger toward the end of September, which usually means weaker monsoon rains for India.
IMD forecasts monsoon rainfall at 90%
Rainfall for this year is expected to be just 90% of the usual average. Northeast and southern India might see normal or even above-normal rain, but northwest and central regions could miss out: bad news for places without good irrigation.
IMD has also stepped up its forecasting game with better tech and apps to help people prepare, but they're clear: tackling these climate challenges needs everyone on board.