IMD warns India of severe heat wave and rising temperatures

IMD urges hydration and heat precautions

Even nights aren't offering much relief, with some places stuck around 30 Celsius. Banda in Uttar Pradesh already saw a sizzling 46.4 Celsius.

IMD is urging everyone to keep hydrated and avoid too much sun, especially infants and older people.

Plus, thanks to El Nino brewing up by July, the southwest monsoon might bring less rain than usual, so farmers should prep for dry spells and protect their crops and animals from the heat.