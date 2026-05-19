IMD warns India of severe heat wave and rising temperatures
India's dealing with a brutal heat wave right now. Temperatures are expected to touch 45-46°C in some areas this week, with Delhi likely reaching around 45°C.
The IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts from May 18-24, warning that daytime temperatures could jump by another 2 to 3 Celsius over many parts of Northwest India and by 3 to 4 Celsius over Chhattisgarh until May 21.
IMD urges hydration and heat precautions
Even nights aren't offering much relief, with some places stuck around 30 Celsius. Banda in Uttar Pradesh already saw a sizzling 46.4 Celsius.
IMD is urging everyone to keep hydrated and avoid too much sun, especially infants and older people.
Plus, thanks to El Nino brewing up by July, the southwest monsoon might bring less rain than usual, so farmers should prep for dry spells and protect their crops and animals from the heat.