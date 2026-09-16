IMD warns isolated heavy rainfall in AP starting September 19
India
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh: IMD says heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Andhra Pradesh from September 19.
This is all thanks to a low-pressure area brewing over the north Andaman Sea, which is likely to intensify gradually and move west-northwestwards toward south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts.
Rowthulapudi Marripalem recorded over 50mm
Parts of Coastal Andhra have already seen some serious rain, with places like Rowthulapudi and Marripalem getting over 50mm on Wednesday.
The wet weather isn't done yet. Heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds, is likely at isolated places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema next week.