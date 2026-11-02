IMD warns Kerala faces longer dry spell and water shortages
Kerala is about to face a longer dry spell this November, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The recent rains from Bay of Bengal cyclones are continuing, with Cyclone Murasu expected to be the last big one.
While there might be a few scattered showers later this week, IMD says rainfall will stay below normal, raising concerns about water shortages across the state.
Kerala rainfall shortfall hits agriculture, power
By November 2, Kerala had only 275.3mm of rain instead of the usual 323.6mm, a 15% deficit.
Reservoirs like Idukki and Banasura Sagar are running low at 62.74% and 78.33% capacity after an earlier southwest monsoon shortfall.
This is putting extra pressure on agriculture and power in Kerala, both of which depend heavily on these water sources.
The IMD has forecast below-normal rainfall as the state heads into a challenging month.