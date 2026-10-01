IMD warns Kerala of heavy rain, orange alert October 1
India
Heads up, Kerala! The IMD says heavy rain is on the way thanks to active weather over the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.
Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki are under an orange alert for October 1, which means these areas should expect very heavy rain in the next 24 hours.
Six Kerala districts on yellow alert
Six other districts (Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad) are on yellow alert for isolated heavy showers.
Plus, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (up to 60km per hour) are likely across Kerala until Friday.