IMD warns Kerala: orange alert for Alappuzha, 6 districts yellow
India
Heads up, Kerala! The IMD has issued an orange alert for Alappuzha, expecting some serious rainfall (11 to 20cm) this Friday.
Meanwhile, six other districts, including Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam, are on yellow alert, so they'll see heavy showers too (six to 11cm).
Heavy rain, flood risks in Kerala
Rain is sticking around until May 27 with thunderstorms and gusty winds likely.
From May 28 to June 3, even heavier downpours could hit, bringing risks like flash floods or landslides.
If you're in low-lying areas, stay cautious and keep an eye out.
IMD says it's best to be prepared for possible disruptions.