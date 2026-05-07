IMD warns Kerala Tamil Nadu heavy rain from May 7

Hailstorms thundersqualls and heatwaves across India

Hailstorms are expected in Bihar, Vidarbha, and Telangana on May 7. eastern and northeastern states (think Assam or Meghalaya) should brace for heavy rain too.

Gangetic West Bengal could see intense thundersqualls with winds up to 70km per hour on May 9.

Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR is set to heat up from May 8, possibly hitting a sweaty 40 degrees Celsius by May 9.

Out west, isolated pockets of west Rajasthan could face heatwave conditions from May 9 to 11 and Konkan and Goa are likely to stay hot and humid till May 9, while coastal Gujarat may see such conditions from May 9 to 12.