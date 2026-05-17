IMD warns Lucknow of 43-44 Celsius heat May 19-23

Banda hits 46.4 Celsius, authorities warn

Banda took the crown as India's hottest spot on Sunday at a blazing 46.4 Celsius, while cities like Jhansi, Prayagraj, and Hamirpur weren't far behind.

With both day and night temperatures set to stay high in places like Agra and Kanpur, authorities are urging everyone to avoid going out midday, drink plenty of fluids (think ORS or lemon water), wear light cotton clothes, and watch out for signs of heat stroke like dizziness or weakness.