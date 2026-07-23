IMD warns monsoon to strengthen with heavy rains in India

Heads up, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the monsoon is about to get a lot stronger this Friday.

Many parts of India, including western, northwestern, eastern, northeastern, and Himalayan states, could see heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rainfall likely only in isolated pockets of East Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Maharashtra.

This surge is thanks to a monsoon trough stretching from Rajasthan to the northeast Bay of Bengal and some cyclonic activity over central Assam and southeast Rajasthan.