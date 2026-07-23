IMD warns monsoon to strengthen with heavy rains in India
Heads up, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the monsoon is about to get a lot stronger this Friday.
Many parts of India, including western, northwestern, eastern, northeastern, and Himalayan states, could see heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rainfall likely only in isolated pockets of East Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Maharashtra.
This surge is thanks to a monsoon trough stretching from Rajasthan to the northeast Bay of Bengal and some cyclonic activity over central Assam and southeast Rajasthan.
East Rajasthan Gujarat Madhya Maharashtra rains
East Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Maharashtra are in for especially intense rain: some spots might get drenched with extremely heavy downpours.
Other areas like Konkan and Goa, Saurashtra and Kutch, West Rajasthan, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Assam should also expect strong showers.
Plus: thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are likely in Odisha, Telangana, and Coastal Karnataka.
Active monsoon brings flood landslide risk
The IMD said these active monsoon conditions will stick around most of the week.
If you're in a flood-prone or hilly area (hello landslides), keep an eye on local weather updates and stay safe!