IMD warns monsoon will drench 4 states and forecasts heatwaves
The southwest monsoon is rolling in, and the IMD says Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra should get ready for some serious rain over the next few days.
While these states brace for downpours, parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh are expected to see heatwave conditions in the short term, while West Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh may experience heatwave conditions later in the forecast period.
IMD issues waterlogging and landslide alerts
Kerala's hill stations like Munnar and Wayanad are expected to see frequent showers.
The IMD has put out alerts about possible waterlogging and landslides in both southern and northeastern states (including Assam and Meghalaya), so it's smart to check weather updates before heading out.
Travelers are being urged to stay cautious as road disruptions could pop up during this wet spell.