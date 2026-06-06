IMD warns monsoon will drench 4 states and forecasts heatwaves India Jun 06, 2026

The southwest monsoon is rolling in, and the IMD says Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra should get ready for some serious rain over the next few days.

While these states brace for downpours, parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh are expected to see heatwave conditions in the short term, while West Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh may experience heatwave conditions later in the forecast period.