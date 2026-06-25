IMD warns northeast India of heavy rain as monsoon intensifies

Bihar may see 60km/h thundersqualls

With humid winds rolling in from both the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, flash floods and landslides could hit northeastern and Himalayan regions.

Bihar might see thundersqualls with winds up to 60km per hour.

Meanwhile, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, and others should watch out for thunderstorms and gusty winds.

On the flip side, eastern Uttar Pradesh is still baking under extreme heat (Banda just hit 44.2 Celsius), while Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are likely to see thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.