IMD warns northeast India of heavy rain as monsoon intensifies
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is gearing up for a busy weekend, as the southwest monsoon is set to intensify starting Friday.
Northeast states like Assam and Meghalaya are expected to get drenched with heavy rain, while places like Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal won't be spared either.
Bihar may see 60km/h thundersqualls
With humid winds rolling in from both the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, flash floods and landslides could hit northeastern and Himalayan regions.
Bihar might see thundersqualls with winds up to 60km per hour.
Meanwhile, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, and others should watch out for thunderstorms and gusty winds.
On the flip side, eastern Uttar Pradesh is still baking under extreme heat (Banda just hit 44.2 Celsius), while Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are likely to see thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.
IMD advises fishermen and shipping operations
Squally weather is brewing over parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, so IMD advises fishermen and shipping operations to stay cautious.
The monsoon will soon move into more central and northern states too, promising some much-needed relief from the summer heat.