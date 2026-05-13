IMD warns northwest heat wave, western Rajasthan on red alert India May 13, 2026

India's weather is all over the place right now. The northwest regions are sweating through a serious heat wave, with temperatures expected to jump by four to six degrees Celsius this week.

The IMD has put western Rajasthan on red alert for scorching days and warm nights until May 15, and similar conditions are expected in parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh.