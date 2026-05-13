IMD warns northwest heat wave, western Rajasthan on red alert
India's weather is all over the place right now. The northwest regions are sweating through a serious heat wave, with temperatures expected to jump by four to six degrees Celsius this week.
The IMD has put western Rajasthan on red alert for scorching days and warm nights until May 15, and similar conditions are expected in parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh.
Northeast and south expect heavy rain
While the northwest heats up, northeastern states like Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh are bracing for heavy rainfall from May 13-19.
Kerala and Tamil Nadu will see widespread showers and thunderstorms through May 17 as the southwest monsoon moves in.
IMD flags bay low, western disturbances
According to the IMD, these extremes are thanks to a mix of weather systems, a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal plus western disturbances over northern Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir, leading to both sizzling heat waves up north and soaking rains elsewhere.