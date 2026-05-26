IMD warns of 45 Celsius as Delhi hits 43.5 Celsius
India
Delhi's been baking in the sun, with temperatures hitting 43.5 Celsius at Safdarjung and even higher at Ayanagar, Ridge, and Lodhi Road, well above what's normal for this time of year.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Wednesday, expecting the heat to peak at 45 Celsius.
Delhi rain relief from May 29
Tuesday's minimum temperature was a warm 26.8 Celsius, and air quality stayed "poor" with an AQI of 252 (so not great for your lungs).
Good news though: the IMD says rain and thunderstorms are on the way thanks to a western disturbance and moisture from the Bay of Bengal.
Relief from both heat should start rolling in from May 29.