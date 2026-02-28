IMD warns of above-normal heatwave days in parts of India
Heads up: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says several states—including West Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, south and east Maharashtra, east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, parts of north Karnataka and north Tamil Nadu—can expect more heatwave days than usual from March to May this year.
Early heat could stress health, water supplies, farming
Temperatures in places like Punjab and Delhi are already running 3-5°C above normal.
Northwest India could hit 35°C by Holi (March 4), with some areas in Gujarat and Maharashtra possibly reaching 40°C soon after.
Some experts say this early heat could stress health, water supplies and farming.