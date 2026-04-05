IMD warns of April 6 hail, thunder squalls across India

Isolated storms, gusty winds, Vellore 40.3°C

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may get hit with isolated rain and thunderstorms.

Uttar Pradesh and Punjab could see gusty winds and isolated rainfall with gusty winds.

Northeast India is in for some thunder and lightning too.

Meanwhile, temperatures in northwest and central India might rise a bit but will still feel cooler than usual this week.

Down south, Vellore reached 40.3°C. Summer's definitely knocking there!