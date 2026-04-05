IMD warns of April 6 hail, thunder squalls across India
India
Heads up: April 6 is shaping up to be a wild weather day across much of India.
The IMD says hailstorms are likely in Chhattisgarh, West Bengal (sub-Himalayan areas), and Sikkim.
Western Rajasthan could see thunder squalls with winds reaching 70km/h, while Delhi gets a break with partly cloudy skies with light winds.
Isolated storms, gusty winds, Vellore 40.3°C
Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may get hit with isolated rain and thunderstorms.
Uttar Pradesh and Punjab could see gusty winds and isolated rainfall with gusty winds.
Northeast India is in for some thunder and lightning too.
Meanwhile, temperatures in northwest and central India might rise a bit but will still feel cooler than usual this week.
Down south, Vellore reached 40.3°C. Summer's definitely knocking there!