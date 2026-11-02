IMD warns of Cyclone Murasu red alert in Telangana districts
India
Heads up, Telangana: Cyclone Murasu is closing in and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put the Nalgonda and Nagarkurnool districts on red alert, which means they could see some seriously heavy rain on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.
Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, and Wanaparthy are also on orange alert for possible downpours.
Yellow alerts as Hyderabad expects showers
Several other districts like Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam are under a yellow alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.
Hyderabad will stay mostly cloudy with a chance of moderate to heavy showers toward evening or night.
Cyclone Murasu is still moving closer, so keep an eye out for updates and stay safe!