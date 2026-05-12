IMD warns of Delhi thunderstorms while Rajasthan braces for heat
India
India's weather is all over the place this week.
The IMD has put out a yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms in Delhi, where Monday's high was a cooler-than-usual 37.5 Celsius.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan is bracing for a heat wave with temperatures set to climb even higher.
Storms expected in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh isn't catching a break either: isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds up to 50km/h are expected in some areas.
Over in Rajasthan, cities like Jodhpur and Bikaner are dealing with hot nights and rising temperatures, while other regions may see dust storms or light drizzle.
Basically: pack an umbrella or sunscreen depending on where you are!