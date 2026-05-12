IMD warns of Delhi thunderstorms while Rajasthan braces for heat

Storms expected in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh isn't catching a break either: isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds up to 50km/h are expected in some areas.

Over in Rajasthan, cities like Jodhpur and Bikaner are dealing with hot nights and rising temperatures, while other regions may see dust storms or light drizzle.

Basically: pack an umbrella or sunscreen depending on where you are!