IMD warns of dense fog in 40 UP districts

Why does this matter?

This isn't just about chilly mornings—dense fog already caused a tragic pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway that left 13 people dead.

It's also messing with travel: 60 flights were canceled and five were diverted in Delhi, and Lucknow Airport saw major delays.

Plus, air quality has tanked, with AQI levels above 400, with Noida at 437, Greater Noida at 447, and Ghaziabad at 444.

If you're heading out early or have travel plans, it's worth staying extra cautious.