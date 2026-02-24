IMD warns of early heatwave in north, west India
North and west India are about to skip right past winter, with a sudden heatwave expected this week.
The IMD says a rise of three to four degrees Celsius is expected over northwest India this week—so expect much warmer days than usual for this time of year.
Daytime highs could reach up to 38degC
This early heat means daytime highs could reach up to 38°C in some places, with little chance of rain.
Nights will still be relatively cool in places, with minima around or below 20°C, but afternoons are going to feel like summer.
The dry spell could hurt Rabi crops—the IMD has warned of above-normal temperatures and potential impacts on agriculture.
Heatwave likely to last until Holi
Don't count on quick relief: the unseasonal heatwave is likely to stick around even after Holi.
With no significant rain expected soon in the northern and western plains, concerns are growing for farmers and anyone hoping for typical spring weather.