IMD warns of fog thunderstorm in Andhra Pradesh Yanam Rayalaseema
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh! The IMD says to expect shallow fog and thunderstorm activity accompanied by lightning and shallow fog are likely at isolated places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema until December 3.
These changes are thanks to shifting weather systems over the Bay of Bengal, so if you're out and about, keep an eye on the skies.
Cyclonic circulation near Andaman may deepen
There's also a new cyclonic circulation brewing near the Andaman Sea that might turn into a low-pressure area soon.
If it strengthens, places along the Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka coasts or Andhra and Tamil Nadu coasts could see rain.
Rayalaseema might get rain if the system moves closer to the North Tamil Nadu coast, so staying updated is a good idea this week.