IMD warns of heat wave in central and western India
Heads up: IMD says a heat wave is about to hit parts of central and western India.
Temperatures are forecast to rise across parts of the country, with northwest India seeing a 4 to 6 degrees Celsius increase, Maharashtra a 2 to 3 degrees Celsius rise, and Madhya Pradesh a 3 to 5 degrees Celsius rise.
At the same time, the northeast, including Assam and Meghalaya, should expect light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms.
Heat spreads April 14-18, northeast storms
Saurashtra and Kutch get the heat wave first on April 14, followed by Maharashtra (April 15-16) and Madhya Pradesh (April 16-18). Vidarbha and interior Odisha might feel the heat too.
Meanwhile, northeastern states will deal with storms and gusty winds mainly from April 14 to 17, with heavy rain continuing in some areas through April 19.
Stay hydrated and avoid too much sun. Take care out there!