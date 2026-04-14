IMD warns of heat wave in central and western India

Heat spreads April 14-18, northeast storms

Saurashtra and Kutch get the heat wave first on April 14, followed by Maharashtra (April 15-16) and Madhya Pradesh (April 16-18). Vidarbha and interior Odisha might feel the heat too.

Meanwhile, northeastern states will deal with storms and gusty winds mainly from April 14 to 17, with heavy rain continuing in some areas through April 19.

Stay hydrated and avoid too much sun. Take care out there!