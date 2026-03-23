IMD warns of heat wave in Kerala
Kerala is in for a tough few days, with the IMD warning of a strong heat wave for the next three days (IMD's three-day warning).
Palakkad could see highs of 38 Celsius, and several other districts are expected to hit 36 to 37 Celsius.
Humidity is making things feel even stickier, especially around midday.
Stay hydrated, avoid sun exposure during peak hours: IMD
This isn't just uncomfortable: it can be risky.
The IMD is urging everyone to stay hydrated and avoid being out in the sun during peak hours (11am to 3 p.m.) to prevent heat-related illnesses.
There's also a chance of thunderstorms and lightning in some areas, so staying alert matters.
Tender coconut prices have shot up
Higher-than-normal temperatures are expected over the next three days (IMD's three-day warning), and at least one tender-coconut vendor reported difficulty keeping her stall stocked amid high demand and distribution issues, so grab one if you can!