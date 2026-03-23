IMD warns of heat wave in Kerala India Mar 23, 2026

Kerala is in for a tough few days, with the IMD warning of a strong heat wave for the next three days (IMD's three-day warning).

Palakkad could see highs of 38 Celsius, and several other districts are expected to hit 36 to 37 Celsius.

Humidity is making things feel even stickier, especially around midday.