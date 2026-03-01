IMD warns of heat wave in North India from tomorrow India Mar 01, 2026

Get ready for a weather rollercoaster in North India this Monday, March 2.

Mornings will start off cool thanks to chilly north-westerly winds, but the daytime heat is set to spike—IMD says many parts of Northwest India could see maximum temperatures 4-7°C higher than usual for the next five days.

And it won't stop there; the IMD says the mercury is on an upward trajectory, with above-normal maximums forecast over parts of Northwest India.