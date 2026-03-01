IMD warns of heat wave in North India from tomorrow
Get ready for a weather rollercoaster in North India this Monday, March 2.
Mornings will start off cool thanks to chilly north-westerly winds, but the daytime heat is set to spike—IMD says many parts of Northwest India could see maximum temperatures 4-7°C higher than usual for the next five days.
And it won't stop there; the IMD says the mercury is on an upward trajectory, with above-normal maximums forecast over parts of Northwest India.
Nagpur, Patna, Varanasi, Lucknow to see spike in temperatures
If you're in cities like Nagpur, Patna, Varanasi, Lucknow, or Gwalior, expect breezy mornings but some pretty harsh sunshine by afternoon.
Most of North India—including Delhi—will stay dry, so don't count on rain for relief.
Meanwhile, places like Tamil Nadu and Kerala might see a quick shower or two.
Devendra Tripathi points out that this early March heat is a cause for concern—so keep your water bottle handy!