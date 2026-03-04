IMD warns of heatwave conditions in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar

Peak afternoon hours should be avoided outdoors

This means it's going to feel extra muggy—so keep water handy and try to avoid being outside during peak afternoon hours.

The alert in Thane and Palghar even stretches to March 5.

Air quality in Mumbai also dipped on March 3, with some areas like Kandivali West hitting AQI levels above 160.

As IMD scientist Sushma Nair points out, "March will not see heatwaves; however, heatwave conditions are expected in April and May for Mumbai, its neighboring districts and several parts of the state."