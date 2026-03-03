IMD warns of heatwaves, extreme UV exposure in early summer

Stay hydrated, avoid heavy activity in peak sun

Coastal Karnataka districts like Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are already sweltering with highs up to 39°C, while places like Bagalkot and Koppal aren't far behind.

The IMD warns that Bengaluru could face heatwaves and extreme UV exposure—especially risky for anyone spending time outdoors.

Their advice? Stay hydrated, avoid heavy activity in peak sun, and take care as the city heads into an early—and pretty intense—summer.