IMD warns of heatwaves, extreme UV exposure in early summer
India
Get ready—Bengaluru is set for a warmer-than-usual summer starting March 1, 2026.
The IMD predicts daytime temperatures will hover around 33°C and could hit about 34.1°C in the coming days.
Nights should stay comfortable at about 19°C, but expect nine hours of sunshine daily and a very high UV index around 10.
Stay hydrated, avoid heavy activity in peak sun
Coastal Karnataka districts like Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are already sweltering with highs up to 39°C, while places like Bagalkot and Koppal aren't far behind.
The IMD warns that Bengaluru could face heatwaves and extreme UV exposure—especially risky for anyone spending time outdoors.
Their advice? Stay hydrated, avoid heavy activity in peak sun, and take care as the city heads into an early—and pretty intense—summer.