IMD warns of heavy rain across much of India today
Heads up: The IMD says Monday is going to be a seriously rainy day across much of India.
Northeast states like Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim, plus coastal regions such as Odisha and West Bengal, are bracing for heavy downpours, so flooding and landslides could be a real risk.
Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand face landslide alerts
IMD has issued warnings for very heavy rain in Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, and Jharkhand.
Cities like Delhi-NCR and Mumbai are seeing steady monsoon conditions with continuous rain; Kolkata's got moderate rain too.
If you're in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Kerala, Karnataka, or Tamil Nadu, expect moderate rainfall.
Hilly areas like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are on alert for landslides and road blockages; travel may get tricky, so stay safe if you're out there.