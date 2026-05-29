IMD warns of heavy rain across south and northeast India
India
Heads up, IMD says heavy rain is on the way for parts of south and northeast India over the next few days.
The southwest monsoon is also set to move further into the Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, and Bay of Bengal soon, so expect wetter weather ahead.
IMD forecasts southern and eastern rains
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal could see downpours from May 29-31, while Kerala and Mahe are in for showers on May 29 and again on June 1-3.
Lakshadweep might get heavy rain on June 1-3.
Thunderstorms are likely in Interior Karnataka, Telangana, North Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and even Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, and Jharkhand, with some areas facing thunder squalls.