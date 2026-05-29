IMD warns of heavy rain across south and northeast India

IMD forecasts southern and eastern rains

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal could see downpours from May 29-31, while Kerala and Mahe are in for showers on May 29 and again on June 1-3.

Lakshadweep might get heavy rain on June 1-3.

Thunderstorms are likely in Interior Karnataka, Telangana, North Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and even Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, and Jharkhand, with some areas facing thunder squalls.