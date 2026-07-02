IMD warns of heavy rain Friday in 5 Telangana districts

IMD thunderstorm alerts for Telangana districts

Thunderstorm alerts are also out for places like Jagtial, Mulugu, Khammam, Nalgonda, and more.

In Hyderabad, you can expect mostly cloudy skies with "light rain or thundershowers" by evening or night.

Temperatures should hover around 31 degrees Celsius during the day and dip to 25 degrees Celsius at night, so maybe keep that umbrella handy!