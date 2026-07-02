IMD warns of heavy rain Friday in 5 Telangana districts
India
Heads up, Telangana! The India Meteorological Department says five districts, Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, and Nizamabad, could see some pretty heavy rain this Friday.
Expect isolated downpours in those five districts, as well as thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds in those and many other areas.
IMD thunderstorm alerts for Telangana districts
Thunderstorm alerts are also out for places like Jagtial, Mulugu, Khammam, Nalgonda, and more.
In Hyderabad, you can expect mostly cloudy skies with "light rain or thundershowers" by evening or night.
Temperatures should hover around 31 degrees Celsius during the day and dip to 25 degrees Celsius at night, so maybe keep that umbrella handy!