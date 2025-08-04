Next Article
IMD warns of heavy rain in Bengaluru on Monday, Tuesday
Heads up, Bengaluru! The IMD has issued a heavy rain alert for Monday and Tuesday, so the city could see its usual mix of traffic snarls and flooded streets.
For locals, this is pretty much par for the course during the rainy season.
Rain to ease midweek
The heavy rain warning is in place for Monday and Tuesday, but showers should ease up midweek. Still, sudden downpours might mess with your commute.
Temps will hover near 29°C during the day and 20°C at night—so get ready for some sticky humidity.
Authorities are asking everyone to avoid waterlogged areas and keep an eye on weather updates before heading out.