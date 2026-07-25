IMD warns of heavy rain in Gujarat Maharashtra Odisha Saturday
India
Heads up if you're in Gujarat, Maharashtra, or Odisha; the IMD has put out a heavy rain warning for Saturday.
Some spots in Maharashtra and Odisha could even see "extremely heavy" downpours.
Just to give you an idea: Santalpur in Gujarat got a whopping 390mm of rain in just one day this week.
Two low-pressure systems threaten flash floods
This wild weather is thanks to two low-pressure systems working together across India.
Flash floods are possible in Saurashtra, Kutch, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh because the ground is already soaked.
Plus, thunderstorms with gusty winds are expected in places like Gangetic West Bengal, parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Andhra Pradesh.