IMD warns of heavy rain in India April 14-17
India
Heads up: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says heavy rain is on the way for parts of India from April 14-17.
Kerala and Karnataka are set for strong winds, lightning, and downpours, so expect a break from the heat, but also some wild weather.
This sudden shift has people wondering how El Nino might affect the upcoming monsoon.
Kerala, Karnataka storms, northern states alerted
Kerala can expect steady rain along with warnings about gusty winds and lightning.
Karnataka could see thick clouds, strong winds, and even dust storms.
The IMD has also put Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh on alert for thunderstorms or hailstorms.
If you're in any of these states, it's a good idea to stay updated and take care during these stormy days.