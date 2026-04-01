IMD warns of heavy rain in India April 14-17

Kerala, Karnataka storms, northern states alerted

Kerala can expect steady rain along with warnings about gusty winds and lightning.

Karnataka could see thick clouds, strong winds, and even dust storms.

The IMD has also put Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh on alert for thunderstorms or hailstorms.

If you're in any of these states, it's a good idea to stay updated and take care during these stormy days.