IMD warns of heavy rain in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar

Stay safe and keep an eye out for updates

The IMD says to be ready for possible flooding, flash floods, and rough seas—so travel plans by train, flight, or ferry might get interrupted. Landslides could also be an issue in some spots.

Between Thursday and Friday morning, Colaba got 45mm and Santacruz saw 11mm of rain.

There have been 18 reports of trees or walls collapsing and some short circuits around the city—but thankfully no injuries so far.

