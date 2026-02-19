IMD warns of heavy rain in parts of TN, Kerala
Heads up: A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is set to strengthen, bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms to south Tamil Nadu, coastal Tamil Nadu, and Kerala & Mahe on February 20-22 (2026).
The IMD also warns of rough seas and strong winds and has advised fishermen not to venture into parts of the Bay of Bengal.
Travel delays, waterlogging likely in affected areas
These weather changes could mean waterlogging, travel delays, or power cuts in affected areas—definitely something to plan around if you're heading out.
Up north, Uttarakhand may see isolated rainfall and snowfall on February 19 (2026).
Rajasthan recorded hailstorms at isolated places in the past 24 hours; the source does not forecast thunderstorms with gusty winds for Punjab or Haryana.
