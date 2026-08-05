IMD warns of heavy rain in Uttar Pradesh Bihar Uttarakhand

Heads up if you're in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, or Uttarakhand, the IMD says to expect some serious rain over the next 48 hours.

Thanks to a cyclonic circulation near the Himalayas, monsoon showers are picking up fast.

With all this rain, there's a real risk of flash floods, waterlogging in low-lying spots, river overflows, and even landslides, especially in hilly Uttarakhand.