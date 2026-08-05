IMD warns of heavy rain in Uttar Pradesh Bihar Uttarakhand
India
Heads up if you're in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, or Uttarakhand, the IMD says to expect some serious rain over the next 48 hours.
Thanks to a cyclonic circulation near the Himalayas, monsoon showers are picking up fast.
With all this rain, there's a real risk of flash floods, waterlogging in low-lying spots, river overflows, and even landslides, especially in hilly Uttarakhand.
IMD issuing alerts with radar, satellites
The IMD is keeping a close eye on things with Doppler radar and satellite tools, so it can send out quick updates.
It's monitoring the monsoon and issuing alerts for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttarakhand.
If you're in one of these states, it's a good idea to keep an eye on alerts.