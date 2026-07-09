IMD warns of heavy rain, landslide risk in Himachal Pradesh

Shobhit Katiyar advises limiting hilly travel

Shobhit Katiyar, head of the Meteorological Centre, Himachal Pradesh, says some areas will get hit with heavy rain over the next week, while others might see moderate showers.

The intense monsoon is likely until around July 13-14 before easing off later this month.

If you're traveling or living nearby, try to limit trips through hilly areas and keep an eye on local alerts. It's better to play it safe during this weather.