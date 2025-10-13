IMD warns of heavy rain, thunderstorms in southern states
Heads up, South India—IMD says to expect thunderstorms and heavy rain from October 13 to 16 across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, south interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana.
Kerala and Tamil Nadu could see the downpours last all the way until October 18.
Travel disruptions likely in these states
This wet spell might mean localized flooding and travel disruptions for many.
If you're in these states or planning to visit soon, keep an umbrella handy and check local updates.
Meanwhile, most of northern and central India—including Delhi—will stay mostly dry this week, with some regions experiencing cooler nights and others above-normal daytime temperatures as the monsoon pulls back.
Why is this happening?
The southwest monsoon is retreating from the north but lingering weather systems over southern India are fueling these storms.
Some light rain may also pop up in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, or the northeast—but nothing major expected there right now.