IMD warns of heavy Sunday rain in Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh

Heads up if you're in Uttarakhand or Chhattisgarh: the IMD just put out an orange alert for heavy rain this Sunday.

Kerala, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Haryana are on yellow alert too.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50km/h could hit Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, and North Interior Karnataka.