IMD warns of heavy Sunday rain in Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh
India
Heads up if you're in Uttarakhand or Chhattisgarh: the IMD just put out an orange alert for heavy rain this Sunday.
Kerala, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Haryana are on yellow alert too.
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50km/h could hit Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, and North Interior Karnataka.
Squally coasts, lightning, heavy central showers
Coastal areas along the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal might see squally weather with gusty winds.
States like Bihar, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha (and even Assam and Rajasthan) could get lightning strikes.
Central and northwest India should expect more rain this week; Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are in for some especially heavy showers.