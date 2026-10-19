IMD warns of heavy to very heavy rain October 20
India
Heads up! The IMD has put out a weather alert for October 20, saying several places (including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal) could see heavy to very heavy rain.
If you're in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, or Kerala (including Mahe), expect heavy rain too.
Thunderstorms and gusty winds likely
This rainy spell is thanks to a low-pressure area over the southwest Arabian Sea and some cyclonic activity over Karnataka.
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are also likely in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Odisha, Konkan and Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra.