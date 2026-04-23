IMD warns of intense heat wave across north central India
India
Heads up, northern and central India are in for a tough end to April, with the IMD warning of an intense heat wave across Delhi and states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and more.
Clear skies and dry winds mean temperatures are set to spike earlier than usual this year.
Delhi 44C forecast authorities urge caution
Delhi could hit 44 Celsius by April 25, while places in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan might see temperatures above 43 Celsius.
Some districts in Madhya Pradesh could even breach 43 Celsius.
Authorities are urging everyone to avoid long hours outside and stay hydrated as the heat may put extra pressure on power demand and public health.