IMD warns of intense rainfall, issues red alert in Uttarakhand
India
Uttarakhand is on red alert as the India Meteorological Department warns of intense rainfall across seven districts, including Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri, Tehri, Champawat, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar.
The next 48 hours could bring widespread downpours and possible disruptions.
Officials warn after Kashipur 200mm
Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar just saw over 200mm of rain in a single day, officially "extreme rainfall."
Weather officials are urging everyone to watch out for flash floods, landslides, waterlogging, and rising river levels.
More heavy rain is expected in several areas through Saturday. Stay safe and keep an eye on local updates!