IMD warns of more heat wave days May and June
India
Heads up: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says we are in for more heat-wave days this May and June, compared to a pretty average April.
While most places will have normal or even cooler temperatures in April, parts of eastern, northeastern, northwestern India, and the southern peninsula could still get hotter than usual.
IMD advises farmers harvest and irrigate
This extra heat is tough on crops, especially Boro rice, maize, pulses, and late-sown wheat or mustard, which might see lower yields or shrivel up faster than usual.
To help out, the IMD suggests farmers harvest wheat and mustard quickly and use smart irrigation or foliar sprays to protect their fields from heat stress.