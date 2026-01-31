IMD warns of rain, thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR this weekend
Get ready for a wet weekend in Delhi-NCR.
The IMD has put out a yellow alert for Saturday and Sunday, with light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds (30-40km/h) expected thanks to a western disturbance.
Minimum temperature dips to 6.7degC
The chilly weather just got real—Saturday's minimum temperature dipped to 6.7°C.
Fog has reduced visibility and could affect air, rail and road traffic. The IMD warns that these conditions could mean more travel disruptions.
On the bright side: The Capital's air quality remained in the poor category, clocked at 278 (poor) at 9am on Saturday, compared with a 24-hour average AQI of 253 (poor) at 4pm on Friday.