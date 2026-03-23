IMD warns of rain, thunderstorms in parts of Tamil Nadu India Mar 23, 2026

Heads up, Tamil Nadu! The IMD says southern parts of the state and the Western Ghats can expect moderate rain and thunderstorms today, thanks to a low-pressure area nearby.

Places like Coimbatore and the Nilgiris could see moderate showers on Tuesday and Wednesday and again toward the end of the week (Friday and Saturday), while Chennai gets off easy with just some clouds, no major rain on the horizon.