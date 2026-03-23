IMD warns of rain, thunderstorms in parts of Tamil Nadu
Heads up, Tamil Nadu! The IMD says southern parts of the state and the Western Ghats can expect moderate rain and thunderstorms today, thanks to a low-pressure area nearby.
Places like Coimbatore and the Nilgiris could see moderate showers on Tuesday and Wednesday and again toward the end of the week (Friday and Saturday), while Chennai gets off easy with just some clouds, no major rain on the horizon.
Temperatures to remain high even with rain
Even with the rain, maximum temperatures in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are forecast to be 2 to 3°C above normal from March 23-26.
So it's going to feel warm and humid out there.
Officials are reminding everyone to stay safe during storms and watch out for heat-related issues since both heat and sudden showers are in play this week.