IMD warns of rain, thunderstorms, winds in northwest India
Heads up if you're in northwest India, IMD says a series of western disturbances will bring rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds starting Thursday, March 26.
Expect light showers in the lower and middle ranges of Himachal Pradesh, with isolated precipitation in the higher hills and a bit of rain plus winds up to 40km/h around Delhi-NCR.
Temperatures will rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius before dipping again.
Similar weather patterns expected into April
This unsettled weather isn't going away soon: similar patterns are expected into April, with more scattered rain and storms likely across the western Himalayas and northeast between March 26 and April 1.
If you're planning trips to the hills in Himachal Pradesh or Uttarakhand, stay alert for lightning and strong winds.
IMD also warned of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across parts of northwest India, so it's smart to keep an eye on local updates.