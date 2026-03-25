IMD warns of rain, thunderstorms, winds in northwest India

Similar weather patterns expected into April

This unsettled weather isn't going away soon: similar patterns are expected into April, with more scattered rain and storms likely across the western Himalayas and northeast between March 26 and April 1.

If you're planning trips to the hills in Himachal Pradesh or Uttarakhand, stay alert for lightning and strong winds.

IMD also warned of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across parts of northwest India, so it's smart to keep an eye on local updates.