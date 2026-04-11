Thunderstorms, scattered rain likely in northeastern, southern India: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a stark contrast in weather conditions across India on Saturday. While the northern and western parts of the country are likely to witness a heat build-up, the southern and northeastern regions may see scattered rainfall. The IMD has said that isolated thunderstorms and light rain may provide brief relief in some areas.

North India Thunderstorm chances in North, but no significant relief from heat In northern India, including Delhi NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, the weather is expected to be mostly hot and dry. Temperatures are rising steadily, with some areas nearing heatwave conditions. The IMD has said that isolated cloud formation or brief thunderstorms may occur, but are unlikely to significantly reduce heat in these areas.

Delhi weather Delhi NCR weather update In Delhi and the adjoining national capital region, temperatures are expected to hover between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius. The skies may remain partly cloudy with hot daytime conditions dominating. Gusty winds could develop in the evening hours, providing some relief from the heat. Across North India, including Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, the weather is expected to be hot and dry.

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Southern weather Pre-monsoon activity expected in southern India In southern India, Chennai is likely to have hot and humid weather with chances of isolated light rain or thunderstorms later in the day. Hyderabad may see partly cloudy skies with a possibility of thunderstorms or light showers, especially toward evening. Parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, are also likely to receive scattered rain or thunderstorms as part of pre-monsoon activity.

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