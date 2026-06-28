IMD warns of strong monsoon surge from Monday in India
Big weather update: The IMD says a strong monsoon surge is set for Monday, bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms to many parts of India.
States like Assam, Odisha, and West Bengal will likely see downpours, while Delhi-NCR can expect some much-needed relief from the heat with cooler storms rolling in.
Heavy showers and thunderstorms across India
The east and northeast (think Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal) are in for heavy showers.
Down south, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana will keep getting steady rain.
North and central regions, including Delhi-NCR, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, should watch out for thunderstorms.
IMD sees rain through early July
According to the IMD's latest data models, this rainy streak is expected to last into early July, especially for northeastern states and along the southern and western coasts.
So if you're planning anything outdoors soon... maybe keep that umbrella handy!